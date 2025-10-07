AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on Crédit Agricole shares from 'Buy' to 'Add' to reflect the increased political and economic risks in France in the short and medium term. The six-month target price has been lowered from €22.9 to €20.
According to the broker, the political crisis in France increases refinancing risks and justifies raising the stock's beta to take into account "a total derailment of the budgetary trajectory and public debt." This higher beta reflects a perceived higher risk and automatically translates into a lower valuation.
The research firm believes that this situation could lead to "lower volumes, poorer margins, and lower asset quality" for French banks. These factors have been incorporated into the long-term assumptions used to value Crédit Agricole.
Crédit Agricole: AlphaValue downgrades and lowers TP
Published on 10/07/2025 at 08:30 am EDT
AlphaValue has downgraded its recommendation on Crédit Agricole shares from 'Buy' to 'Add' to reflect the increased political and economic risks in France in the short and medium term. The six-month target price has been lowered from €22.9 to €20.