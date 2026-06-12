Crédit Agricole and ING Reportedly Interested in Belfius
Crédit Agricole shares rose 3% to €16.7 in Paris and ING climbed 3% to €25.8 in Amsterdam, following reports from L'Echo that both banking groups, along with Rabobank, have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the Belgian state-owned bank Belfius.
The Belgian daily reports that the Belgian government is considering the sale of a 20% stake in Belfius. The bank currently holds the fourth-largest market share in Belgium at 14%, trailing Fortis (20%), KBC (18%), and Euroclear Bank (16%), but sitting ahead of ING (11%).
"An ING stake in Belfius would make strategic sense, as the Benelux region and Germany constitute the core of its retail banking business in continental Europe," noted AlphaValue. The brokerage highlighted that such a move would allow the Dutch bank to consolidate its position in Belgium while providing a strategic foothold should the Belgian state decide to further reduce its holdings in Belfius.
Regarding Crédit Agricole, analysts noted that a minority stake in Belfius could allow the group to replicate its Italian model, establishing partnerships in Belgium to leverage its bancassurance and asset management offerings. The French group already holds a 6% stake in Crelan (10% when including regional bank holdings), a mutual bank with a 3% market share in Belgium.
"We view this news as positive for both ING and Crédit Agricole, as it aligns perfectly with their respective strategic objectives," AlphaValue concluded, though neither group has confirmed the rumors.
Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows:
- finance, investment and market banking (31.3%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.;
- asset management, insurance and private banking (28.2%);
- retail banking (28.1%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network);
- specialized financial services (12.4%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France).
At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 894.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 559.2 billion in current credits.
NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (47.7%), Italy (19.9%), European Union (15%), Europe (6.3%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.1%), Asia and Oceania (3.4%), Africa and Middle East (1%), Central and South America (0.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.