Crédit Agricole and ING Reportedly Interested in Belfius

Crédit Agricole shares rose 3% to €16.7 in Paris and ING climbed 3% to €25.8 in Amsterdam, following reports from L'Echo that both banking groups, along with Rabobank, have expressed interest in acquiring a stake in the Belgian state-owned bank Belfius.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/12/2026 at 09:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The Belgian daily reports that the Belgian government is considering the sale of a 20% stake in Belfius. The bank currently holds the fourth-largest market share in Belgium at 14%, trailing Fortis (20%), KBC (18%), and Euroclear Bank (16%), but sitting ahead of ING (11%).



"An ING stake in Belfius would make strategic sense, as the Benelux region and Germany constitute the core of its retail banking business in continental Europe," noted AlphaValue. The brokerage highlighted that such a move would allow the Dutch bank to consolidate its position in Belgium while providing a strategic foothold should the Belgian state decide to further reduce its holdings in Belfius.



Regarding Crédit Agricole, analysts noted that a minority stake in Belfius could allow the group to replicate its Italian model, establishing partnerships in Belgium to leverage its bancassurance and asset management offerings. The French group already holds a 6% stake in Crelan (10% when including regional bank holdings), a mutual bank with a 3% market share in Belgium.



"We view this news as positive for both ING and Crédit Agricole, as it aligns perfectly with their respective strategic objectives," AlphaValue concluded, though neither group has confirmed the rumors.