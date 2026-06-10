Crédit Agricole has announced plans to invest nearly 500 million euros over three years, from 2026 to 2028, to accelerate its group-wide AI deployment. The bank will also create a dedicated 'AI company' to operate the technological AI foundations for all its entities.
This structure will enable the banking group to invest in cutting-edge solutions while limiting technological dependencies and ensuring the long-term performance of its services. It will also promote the development of European technologies.
The unit will deploy models tailored to specific use cases - including advanced customer relationship agents, process automation, and collaborative tools - and will operate the Data Marketplace announced in the ACT 2028 strategic plan to streamline intra-group data sharing.
In parallel, Crédit Agricole aims to involve its employees in this transformation through an iterative and transparent approach dubbed 'AI For All', with the goal of 'creating value by finding the right balance between human expertise and artificial intelligence'.
'The industrial-scale rollout of AI represents an opportunity for growth and value creation for all our stakeholders, particularly our customers, who will benefit from an enriched and more personalized offering,' stated Raphaël Appert, First Vice-Chairman of the FNCA and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole SA.
Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows:
- finance, investment and market banking (31.3%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.;
- asset management, insurance and private banking (28.2%);
- retail banking (28.1%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network);
- specialized financial services (12.4%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France).
At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 894.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 559.2 billion in current credits.
NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (47.7%), Italy (19.9%), European Union (15%), Europe (6.3%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.1%), Asia and Oceania (3.4%), Africa and Middle East (1%), Central and South America (0.3%).
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