Crédit Agricole bets on AI rollout

Crédit Agricole has announced plans to invest nearly 500 million euros over three years, from 2026 to 2028, to accelerate its group-wide AI deployment. The bank will also create a dedicated 'AI company' to operate the technological AI foundations for all its entities.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/10/2026 at 09:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This structure will enable the banking group to invest in cutting-edge solutions while limiting technological dependencies and ensuring the long-term performance of its services. It will also promote the development of European technologies.



The unit will deploy models tailored to specific use cases - including advanced customer relationship agents, process automation, and collaborative tools - and will operate the Data Marketplace announced in the ACT 2028 strategic plan to streamline intra-group data sharing.



In parallel, Crédit Agricole aims to involve its employees in this transformation through an iterative and transparent approach dubbed 'AI For All', with the goal of 'creating value by finding the right balance between human expertise and artificial intelligence'.



'The industrial-scale rollout of AI represents an opportunity for growth and value creation for all our stakeholders, particularly our customers, who will benefit from an enriched and more personalized offering,' stated Raphaël Appert, First Vice-Chairman of the FNCA and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Crédit Agricole SA.