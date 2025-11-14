Crédit Agricole SA has announced that its Board of Directors has decided to reduce its share capital by cancelling 22,886,191 treasury shares, representing approximately 0.75% of the share capital. This operation was completed on November 13.

The shares were acquired between October 1 and October 30 as part of a buyback program aimed at offsetting the dilutive effect of the 2025 capital increase reserved for employees. The total amount for this buyback program reached EUR374.4 million.

Following the cancellation of these shares, Crédit Agricole's share capital now consists of 3,025,902,350 shares, of which 583,317 are held in treasury as of November 13, under the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.