Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank has declared to the AMF that on November 13, 2025, it exceeded the threshold of 5% of the capital of BIC and now holds 5.02% of the capital and 3.58% of the voting rights of this company.
This threshold crossing resulted from the simultaneous conclusion of agreements and financial instruments relating to BIC shares.
Bic is one the world leading manufacturers of stationery, lighters and razors. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- stationery (37.1%): ballpoint pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, felt-tip pens, correction pens, erasers, permanent markers, glues, adhesive notepads, etc.;
- lighters (36.9%);
- razors (24.7%);
- other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (31.8%), North America (37.3%), Latin America (19.3%), Middle East and Africa (7.4%), Oceania and Asia (4.2%).
