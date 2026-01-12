Crédit Agricole CIB to Establish New Financial Advisory Entity

Indosuez Wealth Management and Crédit Agricole CIB have announced the creation of Indosuez Corporate Advisory in France, a new financial advisory entity aimed at owner-managers of SMEs and mid-sized companies, family holdings, and private equity funds.

This company results from the merger of teams from Crédit Agricole Midcap Advisors (Crédit Agricole CIB) and Degroof Petercam Finance France (Indosuez Wealth Management). It is equally owned by Indosuez Wealth Management and Crédit Agricole CIB.



Corporate Advisory brings together more than 80 specialists in the fields of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory, financing and structuring activities, as well as support for capital markets transactions.



Indosuez Corporate Advisory offers support to company executives in all their strategic operations: business acquisitions, disposals, business valuations, mergers, financing advisory, capital raising on the markets (equity and debt), and stock market engineering.



This new entity leverages the sectoral expertise of Crédit Agricole CIB and Indosuez, particularly in wealth engineering, across key sectors of the economy: agri-food, wines & spirits, industry, defense, healthcare, technology, energy transition, real estate, and more.



Jean-François Balaÿ, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB, stated: "This new player reflects our commitment to combining international reach with local proximity to offer our clients tailor-made solutions, trusted advice, recognized execution quality, and top-tier sector expertise."