The Crédit Agricole Board of Directors has elected Eric Vial as Chairman.
He succeeds Dominique Lefebvre and will take up his duties on January 1, 2026.
Eric Vial was elected Chairman of the Fédération nationale du Crédit Agricole (FNCA) and SAS Rue La Boétie on December 4, 2025.
He has been Chairman of Crédit Agricole des Savoie since 2018. A member of the FNCA Executive Committee since 2022 and Vice-Chairman since 2024, he has been a director of Crédit Agricole S.A. since 2022.
He is also a director of Crédit Agricole Indosuez Wealth Management and Chairman of CFM Indosuez Wealth Management.
Published on 12/16/2025 at 12:16 pm EST
- Translated by Marketscreener
- See original
