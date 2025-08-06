While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on Crédit Agricole shares, Oddo BHF has nudged up its target price from €17.4 to 17.7, following the banking group's publication of Q2 results last week.



The broker points out that the bank reported slightly better-than-expected operating income and higher-than-expected net income, including a gain related to the deconsolidation of Amundi US.



Although operating momentum remains strong, we believe that other stocks in the sector have higher upside potential in the short term, the analyst said.