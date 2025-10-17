Oddo BHF confirms its 'Neutral' recommendation on Crédit Agricole shares, with a target price raised from €17.7 to €18.3, an adjustment linked to changes in the market risk premium.



The analyst believes that the bank should post a 'moderate increase in revenues' in Q3 2025 in its main business lines, with a positive deviation from the consensus driven by the Corporate Center.



The broker highlights an increase in net income, supported by non-recurring items, including an "exceptional gain of €79m" related to the buyback of Santander's stake in CACEIS, as well as the favorable impact of the revaluation of Banco BPM shares.



The note also indicates an expected CET1 ratio of '11.7%' at the end of September, above the group's target, which justifies its neutral rating.