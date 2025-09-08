The French courts have agreed to settle with Crédit Agricole, which will pay EUR88.2m to end an investigation into so-called "CumCum" tax arrangements used to circumvent taxation on dividends.

The agreement, concluded by the subsidiary Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Cacib) with the French national financial prosecutor's office and subject to validation by the Paris court, concerns aggravated money laundering and tax fraud. This case is part of a series of investigations targeting several major French and foreign banks suspected of having resorted to these practices. BNP Paribas, Société Générale, Natixis (BPCE) and HSBC were raided during the investigation. In 2023, rumors had already circulated about a proposed settlement between Crédit Agricole and the tax authorities.

Win-win

The "CumCum" mechanism is based on a very simple tax loophole: when a French company pays a dividend, foreign shareholders must pay a withholding tax, generally 15%, unlike French residents. To circumvent this tax, these investors temporarily transfer their shares to a French bank just before the payment so that they appear to be held by a non-taxable resident. The securities are then returned to them in exchange for payment to the intermediary institution.

This system, which has been practiced for years by foreign funds and individuals alike, is based on securities lending and benefits both parties: the foreign shareholder avoids tax, and the bank receives a commission. On a large scale, it deprives the state of considerable tax revenue.