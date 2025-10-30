Crédit Agricole SA has posted a 10.2% increase in net attributable income to nearly €1.84bn for Q3 2025, with gross operating income up 7.7% to €3.01bn.
The banking group's cost/income ratio improved by 0.8 point to 56%, with expenses rising 4% to €3.84bn, which was less than the 5.6% growth in revenues to €6.85bn.
Crédit Agricole also reported sustained credit production over the past quarter, particularly in France, with a continued rebound in housing (+18%) and strong momentum among businesses (+14%).
In terms of solvency, it posted a phased CET1 ratio of 11.7% at September 30, down 20bp from the end of June, but 2.9% above the regulatory requirement.
Crédit Agricole: quarterly net income up 10%
Published on 10/30/2025 at 03:24 am EDT
