Alongside the unveiling of its new medium-term plan, ACT 2028, Crédit Agricole SA has announced its ambition to achieve a group net income exceeding EUR8.5 billion in 2028, as well as a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of over 14%.

The bank's drive for acceleration and transformation is reflected in three key strategic objectives for 2028: a target of 60 million clients, nearly 60% of revenues generated outside France, and a cost-to-income ratio below 55%.

The group also forecasts average annual revenue growth of more than 3.5% between 2024 and 2028. This growth is expected to come from all business lines, in line with its development model based on a balanced and diversified business mix.

Under the 2028 medium-term plan, Crédit Agricole SA's distribution policy will be based on a 50% cash payout and the introduction of an interim dividend starting in 2026.