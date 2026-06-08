Crédit Agricole S.A. is one of the leading European banking groups and is the leading financial backer of the French economy. Net Banking Product breaks down by activity as follows: - finance, investment and market banking (31.3%): standard and specialized bank financing activities (financing for acquisitions, projects, aeronautical and maritime assets, etc.), stock operations, consulting in mergers and acquisitions, investment capital, etc.; - asset management, insurance and private banking (28.2%); - retail banking (28.1%): activities in France (Crédit Lyonnais) and abroad. Furthermore, the group is present in France via its 39 regional networks of branches (making it the biggest French banking network); - specialized financial services (12.4%): consumer loan, leasing and factoring (No. 1 in France). At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole S.A. managed EUR 894.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 559.2 billion in current credits. NBP is distributed geographically as follows: France (47.7%), Italy (19.9%), European Union (15%), Europe (6.3%), North America (5.3%), Japan (1.1%), Asia and Oceania (3.4%), Africa and Middle East (1%), Central and South America (0.3%).