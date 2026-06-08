Crédit Agricole has announced the full redemption, effective July 6, of its senior non-preferred callable bonds issued on June 3, 2021. The total nominal amount stands at JPY 84.2bn, representing approximately EUR 460m at the current JPY/EUR exchange rate.

The bonds will be redeemed in accordance with their terms and conditions at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus any accrued interest up to and including the redemption date. Bondholders will receive formal notification regarding the implementation of the redemption.