Crédit Agricole announced today the redemption, effective January 26, 2026, of the entirety of its non-preferred senior fixed-to-floating rate notes issued on January 26, 2021, for a total amount of $1,500,000,000 USD.
On the redemption date, the redemption amount will become due and payable and, unless the redemption amount is wrongfully withheld or refused, each note will cease to accrue interest as of the redemption date.
Bondholders will be formally notified of the implementation of the redemption in accordance with the terms and conditions.
Crédit Agricole to Redeem Senior Bond for $1.5 Billion
Published on 01/05/2026 at 04:25 am EST
