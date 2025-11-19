Credit Saison Co. Ltd. reported robust FY 22-25 growth, fueled by disciplined execution and high demand for credit services. The launch of Onigiri Capital enhances its strategic portfolio, targeting blockchain innovation. Market sentiment is positive, with a strong stock performance and favorable future projections, reflecting confidence in the company's growth potential.

Published on 11/19/2025 at 04:02 am EST - Modified on 11/19/2025 at 04:21 am EST

Credit Saison was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo. It offers credit services across five segments. The Payment segment offers credit card and servicer services. The Lease segment handles leasing operations. The Finance segment provides credit guarantees and finance-related services. The Real Estate-related segment focuses on real estate, leasing, and asset recovery. Finally, the Entertainment segment manages amusement business activities.

Credit Saison has launched Onigiri Capital, a 7.7 billion Japanese Yen blockchain-focused venture capital fund through its Singapore-based corporate venture subsidiary. With JPY 5.4bn already secured, the fund targets early-stage startups in five key sectors: stablecoins, payments, asset tokenization, decentralized finance and financial infrastructure. Co-led by managing partners Qin En Looi and Hans de Back, Onigiri Capital aims to bridge US blockchain innovation with Asia's established financial networks, leveraging Credit Saison's extensive connections across Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Robust growth momentum

Credit Saison posted robust performance over FY 22-25, achieving a revenue CAGR of 10.7%, reaching JPY 492bn, driven by growth in credit card services, consumer loans and international expansion. Interest and Investment income increased at a CAGR of 6.2%, while EBITDA registered a CAGR of 16.9% to JPY 112bn, with margins expanding from 11.1% to 16.0%. In addition, the company experienced a rise in cash and cash equivalent from JPY 109bn to JPY 139bn in FY 25.

In comparison, Acom Co., Ltd., a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 6.6% over FY 22-25, reaching JPY 7.2bn in FY 25. However, Interest and Investment income decreased at a CAGR of minus 4.9%, while EBITDA dropped at CAGR of minus 13.6% to JPY 1.5bn.

Looking ahead, consensus estimated revenue CAGR of 7.9%, reaching JPY 530.4bn over FY 25-28. However, EDITDA decreased at a CAGR of minus 5.0%, with margins contracting from 30.1% to 20.6%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 5.2% to JPY 77.3bn. In comparison, for Acom Co., analysts estimate a revenue CAGR of 4.7% and a net profit CAGR of 30.0%.

Strong stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered modest returns of approximately 6.0%. In comparison, Acom Co.'s stock delivered higher returns of around 14.6% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 120.0 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Credit Saison is currently trading at a P/E of 8.4x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY 427.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.1x but lower than Acom Co.'s valuation of 8.9x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 40.4x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of JPY 97.0bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 31.5x.

Credit Saison is monitored by seven analysts, with five having 'Buy' ratings and two having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of JPY 4,472.5, implying 24.7% upside potential over the stock's current price.

Overall, Credit Saison demonstrates strong growth and robust stock performance, driven by its diversified credit services and strategic ventures like Onigiri Capital. Market sentiment is positive, with expectations of continued success and significant upside potential for the company's stock. However, the company faces risks from macroeconomic uncertainty, credit portfolio structure, operational challenges, regulatory changes, funding liquidity, sector-specific issues, and climate policy uncertainties.