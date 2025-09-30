CRH shares jumped over 6% in London after the Irish building materials supplier presented its financial targets for the next five years at its investor day in New York.



For 2026-2030, it is targeting average annual revenue growth of between 7% and 9%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 22% and 24% by 2030, and an average annual adjusted free cash flow conversion of over 100%.



CRH also confirms its financial guidance for fiscal year 2025, including adjusted EBITDA of $7.5bn-$7.7bn.



With $40bn in financial capacity over the next five years, our superior strategy, enabled by our unmatched scale and connected portfolio, allows us to seize unparalleled growth opportunities, CEO Jim Mintern said.