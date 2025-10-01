While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on CRH shares, Oddo BHF has raised its target price for them from $105 to $120 to reflect its updated estimates and comparable multiples following an investor day.



After the presentation of increasingly ambitious 2030 targets, the broker says it "remains a fan of the stock" but believes that the stock has more limited upside potential after a strong performance.



With this presentation, the group has undoubtedly taken another step towards entry into the S&P and probably towards trading multiples closer to Vulcan Materials and Martin Marietta at 18x and 17x EV/EBITDA for 2025 and 2026, it adds.