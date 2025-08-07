CRH shares have jumped 8% in London today, after the building materials group reported a 3% increase in EPS to $1.94 for Q2 2025, as well as a 9% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $2.5bn.



It thus improved its adjusted EBITDA margin by 0.7 point to 24.1% on revenue up 6% to $10.2bn, supported by favorable underlying demand, positive pricing and contributions from acquisitions.



The Irish group is tightening its forecasts for 2025, now expecting EPS of $5.49-$5.72 (down from $5.34-$5.80) and adjusted EBITDA of $3.8bn-$3.9bn (down from $3.7bn-$4.1bn).



CRH also announced the launch of a new quarterly share buyback program worth $0.3bn and a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, up 6% from the previous year.