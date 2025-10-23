Crit shares rose more than 2% following the announcement of virtually stable revenue (-0.6% organic growth) of €868m for Q3 2025, "demonstrating the resilience of the business in the face of continuing mixed market conditions."



In temporary staffing (86.1% of total business), revenue was down slightly by 0.9% in organic terms, with resilience in France (-4.5%) and a clear improvement in international performance (+3.4%).



Airport activities (14.4% of total business) achieved organic growth of 1.7%, with business remaining virtually stable in France (-1.2%) and buoyant internationally, particularly in the United Kingdom (+7.2%).



Looking back on the past quarter, Crit says it is "fully confident in its ability to take advantage of the gradual recovery in demand thanks to the diversity of its offering, the mobilization of its network, and the strengthening of its international positions."