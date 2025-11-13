Criteo's recent rally has brought the stock back into focus, but not yet back to where it began the year. After a sharp 14.6% rebound over the past month, the share price is still sitting 42.3% below its January level—a gap that underscores the scale of the recovery still ahead. The stock is nonetheless holding comfortably above its 20- and 50-day moving averages, a configuration that often attracts fresh buyers and hints at a layer of underlying support.
A market caught between hesitation and hope
Since September 10, Criteo's price action has flattened into a pattern of muted highs and lows, a visual reflection of investors' uncertainty. The stock is boxed into a narrow range, with support at $20.89 and resistance at $22.88, suggesting a market waiting for a catalyst before committing to its next direction.
Resistance levels that could unlock momentum
A convincing move above $22.88—and then through $23.36, the high from November 3—would mark a meaningful shift in tone. Clearing those levels could re-ignite bullish momentum and open the way toward the next technical objective at $26.89.
Consolidation today, breakout potential tomorrow
For now, the stock continues to oscillate between its boundaries, reflecting a market still weighing its options. Whether this phase proves to be a pause before a breakout or a ceiling that reins in further gains will hinge on how the price reacts as it approaches resistance once more.