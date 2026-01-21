The +154% leap in the Citical Metals Corp. (CRML) stock price since the start of 2026 reflects both speculative froth and a major realignment of Western strategic priorities. Behind the media noise sparked by Donald Trump's remarks on Greenland lies a reality: the rise of an investment cycle centred on critical metals, supply-chain security and industrial sovereignty. It is within this web of geopolitics, macroeconomics and mining that the Critical Metals Corp. story takes shape.

A strategic position in Western critical metals

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML hereafter) is a mining company that has been listed on Nasdaq since 28 February 2024, with the stated ambition of becoming a cornerstone supplier of critical metals to the West. The company is developing an integrated chain from extraction to processing, outside China's sphere of influence, at a time when China represents about 90% of global rare-earth refining capacity and over 93% of magnet production.

Warning: I want to state up front the risks in this case. As with all mining companies, there is significant unpredictability around future profits, whether in terms of the deposits' true capacity or the future market value of the metals sold. Mark Twain liked to mock the mining business by saying that a mine is a hole with a liar sitting on top of it. In Critical Metals Corp.'s case, vigilance must be double, because the company generates no revenue (it loses money every year, in fact) and remains at an early stage. I had to tell you that the Greenland narrative therefore matters a great deal in the company's valuation. These are the main risks.

CRML's asset drawing attention right now is the Tanbreez project, found in southern Greenland. The deposit ranks amongst the world's largest rare-earth occurrences, with around 45 million tonnes of identified resources within a kakortokite-type geological unit that remains largely underexplored. The project stands out for an exceptionally high share of heavy rare earths, representing about 27% of the total, without the constraints linked to radioactive by-products-a major differentiator in this industry.

Tanbreez: a spectacular project

Economically, Tanbreez posts particularly aggressive metrics. The preliminary economic assessment published in March 2025 cites a net present value close to $3bn, with a pre-tax internal rate of return of 180%. The development scenario is built on a gradual ramp-up, with initial output of roughly 85,000 tonnes of rare-earth oxides per year, expandable to 425,000 tonnes through a modular approach.

The company has already secured offtake agreements covering the entirety of the project's future production. Initially, nearly 75% of volumes were under contract, before additional agreements-notably with Saudi and European partners-enabled the company to lock in 100% of concentrates over the long term. This level of commercial visibility is rare at this stage of development and strengthens the project's industrial credibility.

The recent approval to build a storage and control facility in Qaqortoq, designed specifically for Arctic conditions and due to be operational by May 2026 at the latest, marks a tangible step towards industrialisation. It also signals a stronger local footprint, with the acquisition of a residential site intended to become the company's operational base in Greenland.

A downstream integration strategy and geopolitical alliances

One of the key pillars of CRML's business model lies in its downstream integration strategy. The company has reached an in-principle agreement to create a 50-50 joint venture with the Saudi group Tariq Abdel Hadi Abdullah Al-Qahtani & Brothers, aimed at building a rare-earth processing plant in Saudi Arabia. This investment could reach $1.5bn and would convert Tanbreez concentrates into separated oxides, metals and magnet-grade materials, notably for the US defence sector.

Alongside this, CRML has committed to a rare-earth refinery project in Romania, contributing to the emergence of an integrated supply chain within the European Union. These initiatives directly address Western goals of reducing dependence on China, amid rising tensions over strategic materials.

European lithium as a second industrial pillar

Beyond rare earths, Critical Metals Corp. is also developing the Wolfsberg lithium project in Austria. This fully permitted asset is presented as Europe's first fully permitted lithium mine. Located 270 kilometres from Vienna and benefiting from existing logistics infrastructure, Wolfsberg is targeting production from 2026, with a clear positioning within Europe's battery value chain.

The signing of an offtake agreement with BMW adds industrial credibility to the project, while illustrating automakers' growing interest in local, secured supplies.

Market catalysts and a critical reading of the backdrop

In the near term, several catalysts could support the stock: the rolling release of drilling results, the completion of financing agreements, an update to the definitive feasibility study expected by late 2025, and concrete progress on Greenland infrastructure. The expressed interest of the US Export-Import Bank, via a letter of intent for $120m, also underscores the project's alignment with American strategic priorities.

That said, a critical reading is warranted. The market tends to treat Greenland as a binary geopolitical scenario, whereas the most likely outcome remains an institutional status quo accompanied by reinforced NATO infrastructure and a larger US presence. In this framework, Tanbreez's strategic value remains intact, irrespective of any annexation scenario or transfer of sovereignty. The main risk lies less in geopolitics than in industrial execution, cost control, and the ability to turn exceptional economic projections into tangible cash flows.