Croatia Contract for Forsee Power

The smart battery systems specialist has cleared a new milestone in rail. The industrial expert said it has been selected by KONCAR - Electric Vehicles, Croatia's leading manufacturer of rail vehicles, to equip its new generation of battery multiple units (BMU) and battery electric multiple units (BEMU).

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/24/2026 at 11:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under the partnership, KONCAR has placed an initial order with Forsee Power to equip eight trains for the Croatian rail network. These two- or three-car trainsets, designed to carry 200 to 300 passengers on non-electrified lines, will use onboard technology for propulsion, auxiliary power and regenerative braking.



Forsee Power will deploy its dedicated modular solution, the FORSEE ZEN 55 LFP RAIL system, made up of 55 kWh modules and compatible with architectures up to 1,500 V. Manufactured at the group's sites (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America) and paired with a proprietary battery management system, this rugged LFP chemistry technology offers a service life of up to 7,000 cycles. It also ensures full interoperability with existing infrastructure, including 25 kV overhead lines and KONCHARGE charging stations, while meeting strict rail safety standards (notably EN 50126 SIL2).



For Forsee Power, the contract underscores the relevance of its highly scalable offering as Europe pushes to decarbonize regional transport. For its part, the century-old KONCAR group strengthens its status as a pioneer of sustainable mobility in Southeast Europe.