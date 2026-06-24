The smart battery systems specialist has cleared a new milestone in rail. The industrial expert said it has been selected by KONCAR - Electric Vehicles, Croatia's leading manufacturer of rail vehicles, to equip its new generation of battery multiple units (BMU) and battery electric multiple units (BEMU).
Under the partnership, KONCAR has placed an initial order with Forsee Power to equip eight trains for the Croatian rail network. These two- or three-car trainsets, designed to carry 200 to 300 passengers on non-electrified lines, will use onboard technology for propulsion, auxiliary power and regenerative braking.
Forsee Power will deploy its dedicated modular solution, the FORSEE ZEN 55 LFP RAIL system, made up of 55 kWh modules and compatible with architectures up to 1,500 V. Manufactured at the group's sites (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America) and paired with a proprietary battery management system, this rugged LFP chemistry technology offers a service life of up to 7,000 cycles. It also ensures full interoperability with existing infrastructure, including 25 kV overhead lines and KONCHARGE charging stations, while meeting strict rail safety standards (notably EN 50126 SIL2).
For Forsee Power, the contract underscores the relevance of its highly scalable offering as Europe pushes to decarbonize regional transport. For its part, the century-old KONCAR group strengthens its status as a pioneer of sustainable mobility in Southeast Europe.
Forsee Power is specialized in the design, manufacture and marketing of smart battery systems for use in the electric mobility market. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale, installation and activation of lithium-ion battery systems (96.3%): systems for use in light electric vehicles (electric bicycles, scooters and light 1- to 4-wheel vehicles), heavy vehicles (farming, construction and industrial vehicles, trucks, buses, rail vehicles, and ships), stationary energy storage units (for residential, commercial and industrial purposes), medical equipment, connected objects, home systems, robotics equipment and work tools;
- provision of services (2.5%): financing services (battery rentals), battery life cycle management services and after-sales services;
- other (1.2%).
At the end of 2025, the group had 5 production sites located in France, Poland, India, USA and China.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (12.6%), Europe (68.3%), Asia (16.9%), the United States (1.7%) and other (0.5%).
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