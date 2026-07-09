The opportunity looks compelling for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, although whether growth can outpace rising costs is the question that matters most.

Published on 07/09/2026 at 06:54 am EDT - Modified on 07/09/2026 at 08:49 am EDT

The Indian government is actively backing local manufacturing. For household electrical appliances, under the Production Linked Incentive scheme, the government pumped funding up to INR 10bn in FY 27, over triple the INR 3bn in FY 26, to reward companies hitting specific investment and sales targets. This creates a new path for consumer electrical companies.

In addition, EY’s Vision 2030 report predicts about an 11% CAGR for consumer durable goods, pushing the sector toward an INR 3tn market. By FY 27, tech such as IoT, smart energy, and omnichannel shopping could drive India to become the world's fourth-largest market.

Giants such as Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, popular for fans, lighting, appliances and solar pumps, stand to benefit from these premiumization and clean energy shifts. However, its recent results show that they are currently in a bit of a transition phase.

Margins sing the blues

FY 26 total income increased 2.9% y/y to INR 81.6bn from INR 79.3bn. Growth stalled because of an H1 26 topline contraction. The Electrical Consumer Durables (ECD) business that drives 75.3% of revenue, clocked 1.4% y/y growth to INR 61bn, from INR 60bn in FY 25.

The Lighting segment grew 6.4% y/y in FY 26 from INR 10.2bn to INR 10.8 bn. Both the B2B and B2C segments helped drive this growth, with the division hitting a 6-year high in annual revenue during FY26.

EBIT in FY 26 fell 12.3% to INR 6.6bn from INR 7.5bn as the EBIT margin fell by 140bp y/y from 9.5% to 8.1%. The margin was impacted by increased raw materials costs and other expenses. The bottom line took an even harder hit.

The company made a net loss of INR 2.3bn in FY 26 compared to profit of INR 5.6bn in FY 25 which was primarily due to a one-off impairment charge of INR 7.2bn on Butterfly Appliances and its trademarks. This reduced the value of its goodwill and intangible assets.

Operating cash flow declined to INR 7.2bn in FY 26, from INR 7.5bn in FY 25, primarily due to an INR 3.7bn increase in trade receivables and an INR 1.1bn rise in other financial and non-financial assets.

Down but not out

Over the past year, the stock has fallen by 23.9%. At INR 260.6, it is lagging its 52-week high of INR 360, reflecting that investors are cautious, despite the company's long-term growth opportunities across consumer electricals and pumps.

On the bright side, the stock is trading at a FY 27e P/E of 27.3x, which is below its 2-year historical average of 39.9x. This shows that there is plenty of room for the stock to bounce back if margins stabilize over the medium term.

Analyst sentiment remains positive. Almost all - 32 out of the 34 analysts who follow the stock have “Buy” ratings on it, with the other two on “Hold”. Their average target price of INR 344.9 implies 32.2% upside potential at present, even with some short-term market speedbumps.

Roadblocks to recovery

Commodity inflation is the most immediate headwind. Management flagged further material cost increases in April 2026, even after Q4 26 price hikes. The Butterfly business integration is still "work in progress", and its margin trajectory will need to be watched. While heatwave-driven summer demand is a tailwind today, any weather normalization or a repeat of H1 26's tepid environment would test the durability of the margin recovery.