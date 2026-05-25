Crossject buoyed by Oddo BHF note following capital hike
Crossject is rebounding (+6.67% to 2.40 euros) after an 8.54% slump on Friday triggered by the announcement of a successful capital increase.
Published on 05/25/2026 at 08:12 am EDT
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Specifically, 4 warrants grant the right to subscribe to 5 ordinary shares at an exercise price of 2.68 euros per share. The total number of ordinary shares that may be issued upon the exercise of the 6,441,300 warrants amounts to 8,051,625 shares.
The proceeds will be used to fund general corporate purposes and extend the cash runway, advance regulatory development for Zepizure in anticipation of upcoming milestones, continue investments and preparatory work for industrial scale-up, and strengthen the company's equity and overall financial structure.
Following the transaction, Oddo BHF noted that the company has gained breathing room to execute its roadmap with greater confidence, centered on obtaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Zepizure in the United States.
The rating remains at Outperform, while the price target has been raised from 4.10 to 4.30 euros.