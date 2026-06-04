CrowdStrike ramps up AI investment despite cautious market reaction

CrowdStrike reported quarterly results that beat expectations, while announcing a sharp increase in spending to support its investments in artificial intelligence and new product development. Operating expenses rose 15% y-o-y to $1.07bn. Despite the solid performance, the stock fell about 9% in after-hours trading on Wall Street as investors grew concerned over the pace of rising costs.

First-quarter revenue totaled $1.39bn, exceeding the $1.36bn anticipated by analysts. The group is benefiting from growing demand for cybersecurity solutions integrating artificial intelligence, a segment considered one of the primary growth drivers in the sector. Its platform covers endpoint protection, cloud security and identity management, fostering cross-selling opportunities among its clients.



CrowdStrike simultaneously raised its guidance for FY 2027. The group now targets revenue of $5.91bn and $5.96bn, up from the previous range of $5.87bn to $5.93bn, alongside adjusted EPS of $4.88 to $4.96. The company also announced a four-for-one stock split to make the shares more accessible to retail investors.