CrowdStrike announced on Thursday that it is acquiring the start-up SGNL, which specializes in digital identity management, for $740m.

Based in Palo Alto and founded in 2021, SGNL has been backed by Cisco Investments and Microsoft's venture capital fund. The deal aims to integrate SGNL's technologies into CrowdStrike's Falcon platform to improve access management and real-time risk analysis for both users and artificial intelligence systems.



This expansion strategy comes as cyberattacks targeting authentication systems multiply, often facilitated by AI tools. CrowdStrike aims to strengthen its position in a segment that has become central to digital security, where revenue reached $435m in Q2. The deal is expected to close in Q1 of FY 2027. According to CEO George Kurtz, the goal is clear: to reduce complexity and costs for customers while increasing effectiveness against threats.



An acquisition spree



The announcement is part of a broader wave of consolidation in the cybersecurity sector. In 2025, CrowdStrike had already acquired start-ups Pangea and Onum, while its competitors also stepped up major deals: Palo Alto Networks with CyberArk for $25bn, and Google with unicorn Wiz for $32bn. The race for innovative technologies and talent is intensifying as cyber risks evolve at breakneck speed.