Funding of crypto companies doubled y-o-y, although remained disciplined, favoring revenue-generating platforms over speculative token plays.

Published on 02/11/2026 at 08:53 am EST - Modified on 02/11/2026 at 08:55 am EST

Year 2025 marked an all-time high for bitcoin, yet it was comparatively underwhelming for much of the broader crypto market. Most major tokens only marginally exceeded prior cycle peaks — if at all. ETH, notably, failed to reclaim its 2021 inflation-adjusted high despite structural progress in staking, ETFs and institutional integration.

Capital flows, however, tell a different story. While speculative excess was muted, both venture capital and public equity markets showed renewed and more selective confidence. Funding became more concentrated, more revenue-driven and less FOMO-prone. The industry did not expand indiscriminately; it consolidated around cash-generating financial infrastructure.

Crypto venture capital in 2025

According to the recent report by Cointelegraph Research, venture capital funding in the crypto sector reached $34.4bn in 2025, up sharply from $17.3bn in 2024. Even so, both aggregate capital and deal count remained well below the 2021–2022 peak, when annual funding exceeded $60bn at the height of the previous bull cycle.





The shift was also structural. Investors deployed larger tickets into fewer companies, prioritizing sustainable revenue models over token-only narratives. Pre-seed and seed rounds declined in relative share, while Series B and later-stage financings expanded — a sign that capital is now backing operating businesses rather than white papers.

As Andrei Grachev, managing partner at DWF Labs, noted, “Capital alone does not win deals anymore. Founders select partners who bring operational value beyond the check — market-making support, exchange relationships, liquidity strategy, hands-on help with token launches.”

Centralized finance (CeFi) dominated allocations, accounting for nearly $20bn — roughly 58% of total VC funding. Exchanges, brokerage platforms and infrastructure providers captured the lion’s share. Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization emerged as a secondary growth pillar. Stablecoin issuers, tokenized equities platforms and private credit protocols drew increasing institutional attention.



Amongst the notable rounds, Flying Tulip, a DeFi initiative associated with Andre Cronje, raised $200m at a $1bn valuation. Prediction market DEX Polymarket secured a reported $2bn round led by Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the NYSE — a striking example of traditional exchange capital flowing directly into crypto-native infrastructure. Meanwhile, Kraken raised $800m in pre-IPO financing, reinforcing its balance sheet as it prepared for a potential public listing.

The pattern is clear: financial infrastructure, trading venues, and regulated on-ramps absorbed most of the capital. Consumer-facing tokens and speculative gaming projects did not.

Crypto IPOs in 2025

If venture capital signaled consolidation, IPO markets confirmed validation.

2025 became the most significant year for crypto-related public listings to date. Rather than testing investor appetite, crypto firms met robust demand. Regulatory clarity improved materially, financial disclosures matured, and institutional allocators demonstrated willingness to underwrite crypto exposure through equity.

The watershed moment came with the NYSE debut of Circle Internet Group (CRCL). The USDC stablecoin issuer priced its IPO at $31 per share, raising approximately $1.1bn and implying a valuation near $7bn. Shares surged 167% on the first trading day, closing above $82 and briefly pushing market capitalization above $20bn. It was the first major IPO by a stablecoin issuer and a milestone for regulated digital dollar infrastructure.

Other successful IPOs followed. Bullish (BLSH), an institution-focused crypto exchange operator, completed its IPO at a valuation near $13bn, raising roughly $990m. eToro (ETOR), the multi-asset social trading platform offering equities and crypto exposure, listed on Nasdaq, raising approximately $620m at a valuation close to $4bn. Gemini (GEMI), the US-based crypto exchange and custody provider founded by the Winklevoss twins, also began trading on Nasdaq, reaching a valuation of approximately $4.75bn.

Meanwhile, Grayscale Investments and Kraken prepared formal IPO filings, positioning themselves for 2026 listings.

Regulatory clarity acted as a catalyst for traditional finance funding, beginning with a Presidential Executive Order in early 2025 that aligned federal digital asset policy and coordinated agency oversight. The mid-2025 passage of the GENIUS Act established the first federal framework for permitted stablecoins, mandating 100% liquid reserves, standardized disclosures and federal supervision, giving enterprises legal certainty. Momentum continued with House approval of the CLARITY Act, designed to define SEC–CFTC boundaries and unify digital asset market structure, with Senate refinements underway.

All in all, unlike the 2021–2022 speculative frenzy, the crypto industry in 2025 did not explode higher. It institutionalized, laying the financial and legal foundations for its next phase.