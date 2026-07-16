CSG kicks off construction of a strategic 155 mm artillery shell plant in the United States

The Czech group is taking a new step in its U.S. industrial buildout with a project to modernize the U.S. Army's ammunition production.

CSG announced last night the official start of construction of the Future Artillery Complex (FAC) at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant site in the United States. The project, entrusted to its subsidiary MSM North America under a contract that could reach $632m, is intended to replace a production line that is more than 50 years old.



The facility, scheduled to enter service in 2029, will be able to produce up to 36,000 loaded 155 mm artillery shells per month. It is a key element of the program to modernize America's industrial base for munitions production, with the goal of lifting national capacity to 100,000 155 mm shells per month.



The build is expected to last about 40 months and create nearly 70 skilled jobs at the Iowa site. MSM North America will handle the design, construction and commissioning of the plant, with technical support from CSG's European teams specializing in munitions manufacturing.



The stock is still sliding, down 2.8% this morning in Amsterdam. It has fallen nearly 40% over the past three months, weighed down by investors' greater selectivity in defense names, as many often prefer to shift toward new-technology players (drones, AI, electronic warfare, robotics...) rather than more traditional industries (shells, tanks, missiles...).