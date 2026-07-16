CSG announced last night the official start of construction of the Future Artillery Complex (FAC) at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant site in the United States. The project, entrusted to its subsidiary MSM North America under a contract that could reach $632m, is intended to replace a production line that is more than 50 years old.
The facility, scheduled to enter service in 2029, will be able to produce up to 36,000 loaded 155 mm artillery shells per month. It is a key element of the program to modernize America's industrial base for munitions production, with the goal of lifting national capacity to 100,000 155 mm shells per month.
The build is expected to last about 40 months and create nearly 70 skilled jobs at the Iowa site. MSM North America will handle the design, construction and commissioning of the plant, with technical support from CSG's European teams specializing in munitions manufacturing.
The stock is still sliding, down 2.8% this morning in Amsterdam. It has fallen nearly 40% over the past three months, weighed down by investors' greater selectivity in defense names, as many often prefer to shift toward new-technology players (drones, AI, electronic warfare, robotics...) rather than more traditional industries (shells, tanks, missiles...).
CSG N.V. is a leading defence group based in Prague, Czech Republic, operating in two segments in Europe, the United States and in other regions including Asia/Pacific. The Group sells its products to key long-term customers, ranging from government bodies (mainly NATO members), including ministries of defence, to leading companies in the Group's target industries in over 70 countries worldwide.
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