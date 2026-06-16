CSG Strengthens Partnership with Ukrainian Armor

CSG has announced a strategic partnership agreement between its subsidiary, AviaNera Technologies, and Ukrainian Armor, aimed at bolstering cooperation in the development and supply of advanced propulsion solutions for Ukrainian missile and drone systems.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 07:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Signed Monday in Paris during the opening day of Eurosatory 2026, the agreement stipulates that the partners will collaborate on the supply of engines of various power outputs for Ukrainian missile and drone platforms.



According to the Czech defense group, whose shares are listed in Amsterdam, where they rose 2.5% to over €14.2 this Tuesday, the partnership also envisions the future creation of joint ventures, the expansion of production capacities, and the localization of the relevant technologies within Ukraine.



"AviaNera is rapidly scaling its production of propulsion systems for drones and guided missiles. These systems often represent the bottleneck in their production," noted Pavel Cechal, CEO of AviaNera Technologies.



"Ukrainian Armor has long been a solid partner for CSG, and cooperation in the production of propulsion systems is a natural continuation of the licensed production project for Western-caliber ammunition, which CSG successfully completed with Ukrainian Armor last year," he continued.