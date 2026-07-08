CSG transfers key technology to Poland's MESKO

The defense group is continuing its industrial cooperation with Poland by transferring strategic know-how to support the country's autonomy in ammunition manufacturing.

CSG said it has completed the transfer of knowledge and technology to MESKO, a subsidiary of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), for the production of propellant intended for the modular charges of 155 mm artillery shells.



This technology will be used under the contract signed in December 2023 between the Polish Armaments Agency and the PGZ-Amunicja consortium to supply a substantial volume of 155 mm ammunition. The first batches of propellant produced by MESKO successfully passed laboratory tests as well as qualification firings carried out with KRAB self-propelled howitzers.



According to Wojciech Grzonka, chief executive of CSG Polska and CSG's vice president of sales, the project illustrates the group's determination to continue technology transfers to Poland's industry.



For her part, Renata Gruszczynska, MESKO's president, said the cooperation strengthens the company's independence from external suppliers and reinforces PGZ's supply chain. Serial production of the propellant can now begin at the Pionki site.



The stock was down 3.6% late in the morning in Amsterdam.