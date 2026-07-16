Csquare gets off to a cautious start on Wall Street despite the data center boom

Data center provider Csquare made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange with a slight 0.5% decline, valuing the company at $3.24bn. The shares opened at $20.90, versus an IPO price of $21, which was itself set below the indicated range. The deal allowed the Brookfield-backed group to raise $1.05bn through the sale of 50m shares.