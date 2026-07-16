This IPO reflects investors' lingering caution toward new listings, even in the high-growth segment of artificial intelligence-related infrastructure. Markets remain especially focused on valuation levels and the pricing terms set in IPOs.
Founded in 2019 and based in Dallas, Csquare owns and operates data centers in North America and Europe. The company provides colocation, power and connectivity services to businesses, cloud service providers and telecommunications operators, activities supported by the continued growth in demand for computing capacity.
Csquare gets off to a cautious start on Wall Street despite the data center boom
Data center provider Csquare made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange with a slight 0.5% decline, valuing the company at $3.24bn. The shares opened at $20.90, versus an IPO price of $21, which was itself set below the indicated range. The deal allowed the Brookfield-backed group to raise $1.05bn through the sale of 50m shares.
This IPO reflects investors' lingering caution toward new listings, even in the high-growth segment of artificial intelligence-related infrastructure. Markets remain especially focused on valuation levels and the pricing terms set in IPOs.