CTT-Correios posted robust growth in Q2 25, driven by booming e-commerce and strategic acquisitions. The company's focus on innovation, quality of service, and selective automation has fueled record-breaking parcel volumes and improved profitability. CTT-Correios's strategic expansion into specialized logistics and financial services underscores its commitment to diversifying its portfolio and enhancing market presence.

Published on 09/15/2025 at 06:55 am EDT - Modified on 09/15/2025 at 08:33 am EDT

CTT–Correios de Portugal, S.A., formerly Portugal’s national postal operator, is now a leading private logistics and e-commerce player in Iberic countries. The company operates across four core segments: Mail, Express & Parcels, Banco CTT (retail banking), and Financial services. CTT’s robust operations include daily delivery of hundreds of thousands of objects, selective automation in sorting centers, and record-breaking parcel volumes driven by booming e-commerce.

The group focuses on innovation, quality of service, and strategic integration to fuel profitable growth. CTT's revenues are distributed across its sectors as follows: express and parcels transportation and delivery services (43.3%), mail collection and delivery services (42.5%), banking and payment services (11.7%), and the sale of financial products and services (2.5%). The company has around 11,800 employees, with operations geographically distributed as 61% in Portugal and 39% in the rest of the world.

Segmental growth accelerates Q2 25 revenue

CTT-Correios posted its Q2 25 results on July 28, 2025, with revenue of €313m, reflecting a 19.9% y/y increase driven by exceptional growth in its Express & Parcels segment and strengthening performance in Banco CTT financial services. EBITDA increased 35.1% y/y to €31m, with margins expanding by 111bp to 9.8% in Q2 25. Net profit increased by 34.3% y/y to €16.6m.

Strategic acquisition

CTT – Correios de Portugal, S.A. acquired Deco Pharma Serviços Logísticos on July 29, 2025, significantly enhancing CTT’s footprint in specialized logistics for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Deco Pharma, known for over two decades of expertise, offers end-to-end logistics solutions—including receipt, storage, and distribution of over-the-counter medicines, health products, cosmetics, and medical devices. This acquisition enables CTT to strengthen its position as a leading e-commerce logistics operator, especially for products requiring stringent storage and handling conditions, and further diversifies its portfolio in high-value logistics segments.

Better gearing

CTT-Correios reported a strong performance, posting a revenue CAGR of 11.9% over FY 21-24 to reach €1.2bn, primarily driven by significant growth in its Express & Parcels (E&P) business, accelerated adoption of e-commerce services in Iberia (especially Spain), strategic acquisitions, and expansion in Banco CTT financial activities.

EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 38.5% to €174m over the same period, with margins expanding from 9% to 14.8%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 5.8% to €45.5m.

Consistent growth in net income led to a big increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching €1.1bn from €158m, supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from €53.3m to €932m. The gearing improved from 274% in FY 21 to 157.5% in FY 24.

In comparison, Hangzhou SF Intra-city Industrial Co., Ltd., a global peer, reported a higher revenue CAGR of 24.4%, reaching CNY15.8bn (c. €1.89bn) over FY 21-24. However, EBITDA dropped at a CAGR of minus 51.8% to CNY103m and net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 47.2% to CNY132m.

Positive long-term trajectory

Over the past 12 months, the company delivered return of approximately 63.2%. In comparison, Hangzhou SF delivered returns of around 26.4%. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of €0.17 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.5%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 3.8% over the next three years.

CTT-Correios is currently trading at a P/E of 13.1x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of €0.6, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 12.3x but lower than that of Hangzhou SF (39.7x). In addition, the company is trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of €195.6m, which is higher than the 3-year average of 3.5x but lower than that of Hangzhou SF (28.7x).

CTT-Correios is monitored, and largely liked, by four analysts, with three having “Buy” ratings and one having “Hold” ratings for an average target price of €9.1 implying 23.5% upside potential from its current level.

Analysts’ views are further supported by an expected revenue CAGR of 10.5% over FY 24-27, reaching €1.5bn and EBITDA CAGR of 14.6% to €241m, with margins expanding by 166 to 16.1% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 25.9%, reaching €91m, with EPS expected to increase to €0.7 in FY 27 from €0.3 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate EBITDA CAGR of 76.7% and net profit CAGR of 85.3% for Hangzhou SF.

Overall, CTT–Correios demonstrates strong growth potential and strategic advancements in the logistics and e-commerce sectors. The company's focus on innovation, quality of service, and strategic acquisitions positions it well for future success. Despite facing competitive pressures, CTT's robust performance, improved gearing, and positive analyst outlook suggest it remains a solid investment opportunity. Investors should consider the company's consistent growth and expanding market presence as key factors for long-term gains.

However, the company faces several risks including profitability pressures, deposit outflow concerns in its banking segment, integration challenges from recent acquisitions, and regulatory threats. Rising costs and operational inefficiencies impact margins, while market dynamics and share price volatility pose additional risks to its diversified logistics and financial services model.