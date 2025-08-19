Despite news about US inflation, the major currency crosses have changed little over the past week. However, things could change quickly with the meeting between the US president and European leaders on the Ukrainian issue and the Jackson Hole symposium, where the economic situation and monetary policy will once again be discussed.

Despite the official return to work scheduled for early September, there is enough going on in the stock and financial markets to give headaches to those July workers tasked with managing the books in the absence of their August colleagues. Last week was marked by two contradictory figures on US inflation. After a lower-than-expected consumer price index, the producer price index came in well above expectations. Nevertheless, this does not seem to have had (too much) an impact on the markets for the moment, even though the probability of a rate cut in September has eroded somewhat, while remaining high at around 85%. All eyes are now set on the Jackson Hole symposium, scheduled for August 21-23 in Wyoming, where the main topics of discussion will be the health of the world's largest economy, inflation and, consequently, the future of US monetary policy.

In the meantime, Europeans are waking up to a slight hangover at the start of the week following the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. While no ceasefire has been declared, the US president has rallied behind his Russian counterpart on the need for a comprehensive peace agreement, at the cost of possible territorial concessions by Kiev. This highlights the stakes of Monday's meeting between the European delegation, which is seeking to preserve its influence, unity, and security, and the 47th president of the United States, who is aiming to end the crisis and (above all?) win a Nobel Peace Prize in the process.

Technically, the EUR/USD is currently testing its short-term downtrend line connecting the July highs, with resistance at 1.1730, although only a break below 1.1440/1390 would really put an end to the bullish momentum that has been in place since the start of the year.