Currencies:

A mostly quiet session on the FOREX market, despite a fairly heavy slate of macro news and an even more intense geopolitical backdrop: the Dollar Index is unchanged at 101.45 this Wednesday, but it would take very little by 10 p.m. for it to notch a 7th straight gain, since a trough of 100.5 on July 15. The greenback sits at the intersection of a 0.06% dip in the euro to 1.1370 and a 0.06% rise in sterling to 1.3325. The yen/dollar rate is unchanged at 163.83, but the Japanese currency needs support to avoid slipping to a new record low below 164 per dollar.

Also worth noting is the persistent weakness of the Swiss franc, which is down 0.15% and has slipped back below 0.9300 against the euro.



With four days to go until the start of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy meeting, currency traders are keeping risk-taking in check.

Inflation fears remain dominant, however: according to the CME's FedWatch tool, markets now put the probability of a rate hike as soon as next Wednesday at 33%, up from 12% a week ago, and for mid-September, the consensus is nearing 70%.



On the macro front, today's figures covered activity in the services sector (still dynamic) and the US housing market, which remains surprisingly resilient despite long-term yields that have jumped by +30 points since July 1.



New home sales reached 628,000 units at an annualized rate in June, 3% above the 609,000 expected by economists, after 618,000 in May (sales were boosted by discounts on home prices to offset the higher cost of credit).

In addition, building permits came in at 1.374m at an annualized rate in June, slightly above market expectations (1.367m), versus 1.410m in May.



The other good surprise came from services: the services PMI (70% of the US economy) rose by +4% to 53.6 points, from 51.2 the prior month, well above the consensus of 51.3.

The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, also came in at 53.6 points, versus 51.9 in June (+3%), its highest level in eight months, signaling an acceleration in private-sector activity.



Manufacturing activity, by contrast, is showing slight signs of fatigue: the preliminary manufacturing PMI came in at 53.8 points in July, versus 53.9 in June, while the market had been looking for an increase to 54.4 points (its weakest level in four months).



On the geopolitical front, tensions remain high. Iran has claimed drone attacks against Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, while the US military has carried out a 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets.



Donald Trump also said that Iranian assets frozen in the United States would now be used to compensate for damages suffered by ships hit in the Gulf, a seizure of Iranian assets that could sharply inflame Tehran.