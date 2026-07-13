Markets are entering a more complex phase. After largely cheering the de-escalation in the Middle East conflict and the slide in oil prices, investors now have to contend with an environment where geopolitical risks remain, while the US economy continues to show strength that complicates the Federal Reserve's job.

The main change this week is renewed tensions in the Gulf. Iranian attacks on several oil tankers and US retaliation triggered almost a 6% rebound in oil prices, driving US bond yields higher. Markets quickly priced back in more than a 60% probability of another Fed rate hike by the year-end, up from less than 50% a few days earlier.

Even so, investors do not appear to believe that the conflict will really resume. Overall, they think that there will be a sequence of flare-ups followed by renewed negotiations. Markets view neither Washington nor Tehran as having an interest in letting oil prices remain durably at levels that are likely to cause a global economic slowdown, especially with the US midterm elections approaching.

On the macro front, data continues to send a remarkably robust message. The Redbook index of same-store sales further accelerated to +11.5% y-o-y, its highest level in three years, confirming that US consumption remains the main growth driver. To be sure, the World Cup effect is inflating part of these figures, although the underlying momentum remains solid. Manufacturing activity continues to expand, while job creations and job openings continue to run at levels consistent with a growing economy.

However, the Fed minutes highlight a debate that is increasingly split. The most hawkish members are now less worried about oil than about massive investment in artificial intelligence, which could maintain significant pressure on wages, electricity, infrastructure and certain capital goods over an extended period. By contrast, other officials believe the decline in oil will ultimately allow inflation to ease naturally in the coming months. The result is a Fed that remains on hold, albeit with a continued cautious tilt.

In equities, sector rotation continues. Semiconductors, memory makers and parts of computer hardware are continuing to consolidate after their surge in H1. At the other end of the spectrum, flows continue to redeploy towards healthcare, biotechs, financials, transport and several segments of small caps. This internal rotation remains consistent with a bull market that is gradually broadening, rather than the start of a true bear market.

Technically, the dollar index has moved little and remains firmly anchored above 100.20, setting up for a continuation higher toward 102.70/85. Alongside this, we will watch 1.1520 for the EUR/USD, to maintain the bearish bias, with 1.1180/30 in the crosshairs.