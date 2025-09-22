I admit that this catchy headline is a tad pretentious. However, it simply reflects the chart pattern of the dollar index since 2022, which only needed a helping hand to materialize - in the form of Jerome Powell.

But let's start with a quick look back. On July 15, I shared my thoughts on the similarities between Trump 1.0 and Trump 2.0 from the perspective of the US dollar's performance. If you haven't read it yet or just want to refresh your memory, click here. To quote just one passage, "While it is too early to claim victory and announce the end of the bearish trend, several technical factors are catching our attention: the dollar index (DXY) is at the crossroads between the upward channel that has been in place since 2009, with support at 96.20, and its consolidation channel that has been in place since the highs of 2022."

What has happened since then?

This summer, the dollar continued to slide and waited patiently for the US Federal Reserve's decision. With a 25bp cut and three more to follow, including two by the end of the year, logic dictates that the spread between the 10-year US and 10-year German bonds will continue to narrow, causing the dollar to fall by extension. However, the dollar rebounded after hitting 96.218 with surgical precision (in July I had rounded it to 96.20), i.e., once the amplitude of the decline recorded in 2022 was carried over to the highs of 2025.

Source: Bloomberg

The message sent to currency traders is clear: "I don't want to fall any further," says the dollar (at least, that's my interpretation), which seems to be confirmed by the presence of a hammer in the weekly data. All that remains is to break through last week's highs of 97.70 to open up 99.50.