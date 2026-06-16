Currencies: Euro Emerges as Strongest Performer Amid Low Volatility

Published on 06/16/2026 at 12:36 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share



The greenback has recorded its fourth consecutive session of decline. Although the margin remains modest, the Dollar Index fell by -0.15% and could slip below 99.50 for the first time since June 4.



The session was light on macroeconomic data, with market attention remaining focused on an improving geopolitical climate. Meanwhile, there is little suspense ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision, which is scheduled for release tomorrow at 8:00 PM.

The central bank is widely expected to maintain its benchmark interest rates within a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, with consensus at 99%.



Markets will closely monitor comments from Kevin Warsh during his first meeting as Fed Chair.

He is expected to justify the status quo by citing opposing economic forces: persistent inflation on one side, and a cooling labor market and deteriorating economic outlook on the other.



The Euro stood out as the day's top performer, gaining +0.25% against the Dollar to reach approximately $1.1620 and rising +0.3% against the Yen to around 180.3.



The Yen showed no reaction to the increase in borrowing costs, which were raised by +0.25% to 1.00% for the first time since 1995. It held steady against the greenback at 160.40, remaining just above the threshold that typically prompts intervention from the Bank of Japan.

The sharp rise in the Japanese 10-year yield, which climbed +10 basis points to 2.6700%, has yet to have a meaningful impact on exchange rates.