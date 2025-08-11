Despite a few hiccups here and there, the summer has not yet caused any major shockwaves capable of shaking the current momentum. The game is therefore to monitor key inflection points on the various crosses.

Technically, the European currency remains well positioned above its recent lows at 1.1440/00, with 1.1830 in its sights, or even 1.1918/28. However, a break below 1.1400 would signal the end of the bullish trend that began in January, much to the delight of investors exposed to the US dollar.

The USD/JPY attempted to break out of its horizontal consolidation channel between 141.90 and 148.65 before falling back sharply on the back of a bearish engulfing pattern in daily data. All things considered, below 148.65/149.00, the downward trend should prevail with an expected return to 141.90. Meanwhile, the USD/CHF bounced off the bearish target at 0.79 before hitting the 0.8180 level mentioned a few weeks ago. Looking at the candlestick pattern, this level could be considered a key pivot point for short sellers, with a break above it signaling a change in momentum with an initial target of 0.8300/80.

On the commodity currency front, the AUD/USD is holding above a symmetry at 0.6440/28, which only a break below would dampen the current bullish momentum. We will also be watching 0.5887/40 on the NZD/USD. The structure on the USD/CAD is somewhat different, especially since the break above 1.3730 (at close), which points to a stronger recovery towards 1.3915. The key medium-term support remains at 1.3570.