Technically, the European currency remains well positioned above its recent lows at 1.1440/00, with 1.1830 in its sights, or even 1.1918/28. However, a break below 1.1400 would signal the end of the bullish trend that began in January, much to the delight of investors exposed to the US dollar.
The USD/JPY attempted to break out of its horizontal consolidation channel between 141.90 and 148.65 before falling back sharply on the back of a bearish engulfing pattern in daily data. All things considered, below 148.65/149.00, the downward trend should prevail with an expected return to 141.90. Meanwhile, the USD/CHF bounced off the bearish target at 0.79 before hitting the 0.8180 level mentioned a few weeks ago. Looking at the candlestick pattern, this level could be considered a key pivot point for short sellers, with a break above it signaling a change in momentum with an initial target of 0.8300/80.
On the commodity currency front, the AUD/USD is holding above a symmetry at 0.6440/28, which only a break below would dampen the current bullish momentum. We will also be watching 0.5887/40 on the NZD/USD. The structure on the USD/CAD is somewhat different, especially since the break above 1.3730 (at close), which points to a stronger recovery towards 1.3915. The key medium-term support remains at 1.3570.