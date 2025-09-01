This currency borrowed from Louis XIV is perfectly suited to the euro's current situation. Since the beginning of the year, it has been setting the pace against most G10 currencies, including the US dollar, British pound, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Japanese yen, etc., with gains sometimes exceeding 10%.

This week, shortened in the US, due to Monday's public holiday, traditionally marks the big return to business for the financial community. At the same time, traders will have plenty to satisfy their appetite for economic statistics, with the ISM indicators (Manufacturing on Tuesday and Services on Thursday) followed by a host of statistics on the US labor market (JOLTS and ADP) before concluding with the traditional report on job creation to be published on Friday. However, following the dismissal of the head of economic statistics in early August, there are fears that investors may be somewhat skeptical about the upcoming data, especially if it supports the US President's position.

In the meantime, currency traders are still betting on a rate cut, which should weigh further on an already recovering dollar. Technically, it is interesting to note that since the beginning of the year, the EUR/USD curve has been pretty much moving in line with that of gold. Gold has just broken through the horizontal resistance level that had been in place since early May, while at the same time, the euro is testing its resistance line, which has been in place since the July highs. Breaking through this level will confirm a new bullish trend towards 1.1830 or even 1.1918/28.

Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere in the world, commodity currencies remain well positioned, as illustrated by the Aussie, which is testing its bullish confirmation point at 0.6570. The Kiwi still has some room to rebound before rallying to 0.5955, while the USD/CAD is testing its first support level at 1.3720.