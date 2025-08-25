"To hell with greed." Jerome Powell seems determined to loosen the purse strings by cutting rates in September. In Fed chairman terms, this translates as: "The central scenario and the evolution of the balance of risks could justify an adjustment to our policy." The US stockmarket applauds, the dollar falters, but rates remain steady and gold climbs.

One of the classic consequences of a rate cut is supposed to be a decline in the currency concerned. Of course, you might say that this is all theoretical, as you only need to look at the euro's market performance since the beginning of the year to see that the relationship is far from linear. As always, there are rules and exceptions. In the case of the dollar's reaction to Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, the rule prevailed.

So what now?

Technically, the EUR/USD remains well positioned above its key support at 1.1440/1390, even if it fails to break above its short-term downtrend line connecting the July highs, which acts as resistance at 1.1730. At the same time, we will be watching the pound sterling, which faces resistance at 1.36, which also corresponds to the neck line of a head-and-shoulders reversal pattern with a potential upside to 1.4050 if validated.

The USD/JPY remains under pressure below 148.65/149.00 with initial support to be broken around 146.00 to open a new bearish sequence, ideally towards 141.90. The same goes for the USD/CHF, which remains in a bearish trend as long as 0.8180 holds.

Amongst commodity-linked currencies, the USD/CAD has failed to reach its target of 1.3915. Price action on this resistance level is negative and appears to mark the end of the recovery that began in June. In other words, short sellers may try their luck below 1.3930, targeting 1.3535. For the Aussie and the Kiwi, the chart patterns are less convincing. We will be watching for initial support at 0.6360/50 for the former and 0.5800/5780 for the latter to put an end to the current consolidation. The first resistance levels to break through are 0.6570 and 0.5955, respectively.