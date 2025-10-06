Until this morning, I was wondering where the expected bullish reversal on the dollar index might come from. The answer has arrived: from the fall of the euro, of course! We can thank France, and more specifically Sébastien Lecornu, whose surprise resignation has added to the chaos in a country already in turmoil since the dissolution of parliament in June 2024.

All last week, I racked my brains to identify the reasons that might prompt investors to reposition themselves on the US dollar. I had a few rather trite ideas, such as "it can't go any lower" or "Trump has become a calm president again," but to be honest, I didn't believe them myself. Sometimes, you just have to wait for the reason to fall into your lap, even when you least expect it. The resignation of the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the Fifth Republic has caused several ripples, including a decline in the euro, which is taking a bit of a beating against almost all other G10 currencies, with the exception of the JPY (thanks, Sanae Takaichi). Mechanically, the dollar index is regaining some color, even though the road to redemption is long and fraught with pitfalls. To validate a reversal pattern worthy of the name, it will indeed have to exceed the 100.25 mark (so we still have a little leeway). In the meantime, and if you haven't already done so, you should at least hedge your "short dollar" strategies and place your cash in this currency to benefit from both the carry and the expected appreciation of the currency, while possibly strengthening your exposure to the greenback by investing in US stocks (in this regard, our real US Investor portfolio is a very good starting point if you would like guidance in your investment choices).

At the same time, a rise in the dollar seems difficult to reconcile with the scenario of a fall in long-term rates, as shown by the performance of these following two assets. We therefore invite you to closely monitor the behavior of the 10-year US Treasury yield around 4.20%, which, if exceeded, should open up 4.29% and fuel the dollar's rebound.

Source: Bloomberg

At the same time, gold has benefited greatly from past and current turmoil in the US (and elsewhere). Even though the correlation between gold and the greenback is far from as strong as with bond yields (note that in the following chart, the gold curve in blue is inverted), we believe caution is warranted.

Source: Bloomberg

Faced with a quasi-parabolic trend, it is easy to lose touch with reality and get carried away by the unrealized gains in your trading account, when professionals know from experience that this kind of movement is not sustainable in the long term. Another way to understand the phenomenon is to look at the trend in gold using weekly data.

The dotted channel corresponds to the linear regression that prevailed between 2022 and early 2025. When prices exceeded the second standard deviation (upper dotted green line), a return to normal occurred thanks to a flat consolidation. The current configuration is identical: gold is trading above the second standard deviation of its linear regression channel in place since 2022 (solid lines). A "simple" return to normal would send the precious metal back towards $3,400 per ounce, unless it consolidates flat once again, allowing the average to catch up with gold levels over time.

Source: Bloomberg