After several weeks of almost uninterrupted gains, the markets are entering a more selective phase. The macro backdrop remains broadly supportive, solid growth, gradual deflation and rising earnings. However, investors now have to contend with two new factors: an increasingly pronounced rotation in market leadership and renewed geopolitical risk in the Middle East.

The good news has come from US inflation. Consumer prices slowed sharply in June, with CPI easing to 3.5% year-on-year, from 4.2% the previous month, while Core CPI cooled to 2.6%, below expectations. The next day, PPI confirmed the improvement: the producer price index slipped to 5.5%, from 6.0% previously, and the previous month's figures were reduced. For the first time in several months, data suggests that the oil shock is really starting to fade.

This deflation occurs as the US economy remains surprisingly resilient. Retail sales are still up 6.7% year-on-year, jobless claims remain near their lows, while the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index surged from 10.3 to 41.4, its best level in several years. In China, too, the data remains mixed, although not as bad as feared: growth slows to 4.3%, although industrial production accelerates to 5.3% and property prices are showing their first signs of stabilizing.

This backdrop would normally have supported big tech. However, the opposite has happened. Semiconductors, memory makers and several artificial intelligence leaders have been subject to significant profit-taking. The move does not reflect a deterioration in the macroeconomy, but rather a classic rotation, following months of outperformance. Flows are gradually shifting towards financials, regional banks, transports, real estate, consumer goods and certain defensive names.

The main source of jitters, however, remains the Middle East. New attacks involving Israel, the US and Iran pushed oil prices up nearly 4% late last week, triggering a clear renewal in volatility. The markets remain convinced that a sustained escalation is unlikely: neither Washington nor Tehran would benefit from sparking another global energy shock. That's why US bonds remained relatively steady despite the rise in crude oil prices, a sign that investors are not fundamentally revising their growth or inflationary expectations.

Technically, the dollar index is still holding above 100.20 but is struggling to accelerate higher again. Even so, the structure remains bullish towards 102.70/85. In EUR/USD, the counterpart to watch is a resistance at 1.1520, to cap rebound attempts and keep selling pressure in place, with 1.1180 in sight.