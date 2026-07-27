This week marks a noticeable shift in market tone. After several months dominated by a narrative of resilient growth and gradual disinflation, two developments have disrupted that reading: disappointing results from Big Tech companies and renewed tensions in the Middle East. However, despite this the macro backdrop remains surprisingly solid.

The first shock came from Google and Tesla's earnings reports. Both groups disappointed investors, not on revenue, but on the scale of their capex. The race for artificial intelligence continues to blow out budgets for data centers, semiconductors and power infrastructure. Markets are now starting to question the pace of payback on this massive spending. The result: the Nasdaq dropped over 2% in a single session, and technology names dragged the broader complex of growth assets down in their wake.

The second factor is geopolitical. Houthi attacks on several tankers in the Red Sea have revived concerns about energy supply chains. The price of oil jumped nearly 6% in one day, pushing bond yields higher and bringing defensive sectors back into favor: energy, health care, utilities and defense.

Even so, macro data does not yet validate a scenario of a lasting reversal. US weekly jobless claims fell to 187,000, confirming ongoing strength of the labor market. PMI readings remain firmly upbeat: the US composite PMI rose to 53.6, supported by a clear acceleration in services, while new home sales also surprised to the upside.

The picture is similar in Europe. Composite PMIs for the euro zone rose to 51.9, and the UK's to 52.1, signaling a more robust-than-expected pickup in activity. At the same time, the ECB is gradually preparing markets for a possible rate hike in September if inflation does not continue to cool. In other words, the global cycle remains geared toward moderate, positive growth.

The contrast is striking. On the one hand, economic fundamentals remain supportive: growth, jobs and activity are resisting remarkably well. On the other, markets are becoming more demanding on valuations, particularly in technology, where expectations had become extremely high. That combination helps explain the broadening sector rotation seen over the past several weeks.

The central case therefore remains a technical consolidation within a long-term bull market. To invalidate that view, investors would need to see a simultaneous deterioration in economic indicators, a sustained rise in oil prices, and a marked weakening in corporate profits. At this stage, none of those three elements has been confirmed.

From a technical viewpoint, the dollar index is moving within a sideways consolidation channel between 100.35/20 and 101.80, a level that needs to be cleared to open up 102.70/85. In parallel, EUR/USD remains capped below resistance at 1.1480/1520, with 1.1180 in its sights.