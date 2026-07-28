With the mood supposedly shifting toward de-escalation (despite reports of Iranian drone strikes toward Gulf countries allied with the United States), the dollar is losing a bit of its safe-haven status, hence a 0.15% pullback in the '$-index', back to Friday's levels, around 101.40.

The euro rises symmetrically by +0.2% to around 1.1390, the Canadian dollar by +0.15, sterling and the yen by only +0.05%

The Swiss franc is lagging (+0.05%//USD) and falls -0.15% against the euro (0.9330, a 'low since January 14), but it is the yuan that ends as the weakest with -0.1% against the greenback (6.7700) and -0.3% against the euro to around 7.715.

Among the factors that could drive the FOREX market between now and tomorrow, the Fed has kicked off its 48-hour FOMC and will deliver its verdict Wednesday evening: it should keep its policy rates in a range between 3.50% and 3.75%... even though the probability of a hike as soon as July 29 has risen from 10 to 31%.
Citadel Securities, for its part, estimates that a surprise hike as soon as July 29 would mainly allow the new chairman, Kevin Warsh, to quickly assert the central bank's anti-inflation credibility and break with years of decisions that were largely telegraphed well in advance, a practice sharply criticized by the Fed's new boss.

He has clearly stated that he wants to reduce 'forward guidance' and avoid markets assuming that a rate change must necessarily be pre-signaled several weeks beforehand.

If Kevin Warsh passes, as is seen as 70% likely, the consensus for a rate hike in mid-September (to around 3.75/4.00%) has nonetheless climbed to 75/80% in recent days.

On the 'macro' front, the figures released this Tuesday paint a mixed picture of the US economy: consumer confidence deteriorated in July, down -1.5 to 90.8 points, versus 92.4 expected by economists, its lowest level since January 2026.

Home prices continue to rise: the S&P Case-Shiller index of the 20 largest US metros increased by 1.6% year-on-year in May, versus 1.3% expected by the consensus.

Finally, wholesale inventories rose by 0.3% in June, slightly below expectations (+0.4%).

In Europe, unemployment rose in France by +0.8% in the second quarter for category 'A' (+3.1% annualized), with the number registered close to 3.33 million, and over one year, unemployment is up +3.2% for jobseekers in categories B and C, who hold part-time jobs.
Combined unemployment for categories A/B/C stands at 5.8 million, and the situation is deteriorating more noticeably among young people: +5.9% in category 'A' and +6.3% for 'B and C'.