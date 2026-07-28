Currencies: the '$-Index' (-0.15%) returns to Friday's levels

Trump's statements pointing to progress in diplomatic talks may have no concrete follow-through and draw just as many denials from Iranian officials, but it is hard to tell who is bluffing more, or who is hiding their hand better. Over the past four months, markets have gotten used to seeing the glass half full and betting that after 57 fictional Trump announcements foreshadowing a process to reopen Hormuz, the 58th, the 59th, or the 60th will be the right one... in short, always stay optimistic, always 'go long' oil ahead of the weekend.

With the mood supposedly shifting toward de-escalation (despite reports of Iranian drone strikes toward Gulf countries allied with the United States), the dollar is losing a bit of its safe-haven status, hence a 0.15% pullback in the '$-index', back to Friday's levels, around 101.40.



The euro rises symmetrically by +0.2% to around 1.1390, the Canadian dollar by +0.15, sterling and the yen by only +0.05%



The Swiss franc is lagging (+0.05%//USD) and falls -0.15% against the euro (0.9330, a 'low since January 14), but it is the yuan that ends as the weakest with -0.1% against the greenback (6.7700) and -0.3% against the euro to around 7.715.



Among the factors that could drive the FOREX market between now and tomorrow, the Fed has kicked off its 48-hour FOMC and will deliver its verdict Wednesday evening: it should keep its policy rates in a range between 3.50% and 3.75%... even though the probability of a hike as soon as July 29 has risen from 10 to 31%.

Citadel Securities, for its part, estimates that a surprise hike as soon as July 29 would mainly allow the new chairman, Kevin Warsh, to quickly assert the central bank's anti-inflation credibility and break with years of decisions that were largely telegraphed well in advance, a practice sharply criticized by the Fed's new boss.



He has clearly stated that he wants to reduce 'forward guidance' and avoid markets assuming that a rate change must necessarily be pre-signaled several weeks beforehand.



If Kevin Warsh passes, as is seen as 70% likely, the consensus for a rate hike in mid-September (to around 3.75/4.00%) has nonetheless climbed to 75/80% in recent days.



On the 'macro' front, the figures released this Tuesday paint a mixed picture of the US economy: consumer confidence deteriorated in July, down -1.5 to 90.8 points, versus 92.4 expected by economists, its lowest level since January 2026.



Home prices continue to rise: the S&P Case-Shiller index of the 20 largest US metros increased by 1.6% year-on-year in May, versus 1.3% expected by the consensus.



Finally, wholesale inventories rose by 0.3% in June, slightly below expectations (+0.4%).



In Europe, unemployment rose in France by +0.8% in the second quarter for category 'A' (+3.1% annualized), with the number registered close to 3.33 million, and over one year, unemployment is up +3.2% for jobseekers in categories B and C, who hold part-time jobs.

Combined unemployment for categories A/B/C stands at 5.8 million, and the situation is deteriorating more noticeably among young people: +5.9% in category 'A' and +6.3% for 'B and C'.