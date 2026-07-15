Currencies: the Pound (GBP) takes off, up 1% against the Dollar

The "story of the day" is the Pound's surge as Andy Burnham is expected to move into 10 Downing Street to replace Keir Starmer on July 20... but what matters most is the likely appointment of Ed Miliband as finance minister (Chancellor of the Exchequer), who enjoys the Citys confidence. The Pound jumps 1% against the greenback to 1.3530 and 0.85% against the Euro, to around 0.8455. The Dollar Index, for its part, is easing by 0.2% to around 100.70, and the same gap is seen against the Euro at 1.1445 and against the Swiss franc (0.8070).

Forex reacted moderately to the release of Wednesday's PPI, with the USD-Index down 0.3% over 3 hours of a slow drift lower: producer prices fell 0.3% in June month on month, after a 0.6% rise in May (6% year on year), while economists had expected no change. The drop reinforces the idea that inflationary pressures are cooling and could bolster expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.



But developments in the Persian Gulf could change the picture, with the Strait of Hormuz never really reopening since June 12 (the Islamabad agreement, ratified by Trump at Versailles and now void), and in fact completely blocked for the past 10 days.



The geopolitical climate in the Middle East continues to deteriorate: the US military said on Wednesday it carried out a new series of strikes against military targets on Irans island of Greater Tunb.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the 90-minute operation further reduced Irans ability to carry out attacks on commercial vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.



At the same time, the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the strait remained "too dangerous for commercial ships to transit".



That applies in particular to oil tankers, and Europe is more exposed than the US: Brent is surging toward $85 ($87 the day before, it has since stabilized about 20% above its early-July lows).