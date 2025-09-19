The dollar clearly trapped the bears on Wednesday evening at around 8:05 p.m., with the dollar index testing an annual low of 96.22 before rebounding intraday to 96.78 at 10 p.m., and this continued tonight with a 0.55% rise to 97.40.

The greenback is particularly strong against the yen, up 0.7% to 148.00, against the pound (+0.6%), against the Swiss franc (+0.35% to 0.7910), and the euro is holding up rather well with -0.25% to 1.1785 (compared to 1.1900 at its high yesterday around 8 p.m.).

The euro is clearly supported by a rise in yields on Bunds, OATs, and other BTPs, with average spreads of +5 pts from north to south... and without any real explanation.

The pound clearly did not benefit from the status quo of BoE rates (expected at 99%) and is also down 0.35% against the euro.



As soon as a rate cut of -25 pts (4.00/4.25%) was announced, Jerome Powell predicted a slowdown in growth last night, which could justify two further rate cuts between now and the end of 2025 (an implicit scenario in line with the Fed members' dot plots), but on Thursday, two out of three indicators appeared robust (and therefore not conducive to the scenario of rate cuts).

Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region rebounded by +25.5 points this month, with the Philly Fed index rising from -0.3 in August to +23.2, its highest level since January.



Admittedly, this index is very volatile, but when the gap exceeds +20 points, it means something is happening...



The three main components of the Philadelphia Fed's indicator show that overall current activity, new orders, and deliveries have all increased, with the first two returning to positive territory.

Meanwhile, the employment index remained virtually unchanged.



The Philadelphia Fed adds that both price indices slowed but remain high, and that future indicators in the survey suggest widespread expectations for growth over the next six months.



On the employment front, the Department of Labor reported 231,000 new jobless claims in the United States for the week of September 8 (compared with 264,000, down 33,000 from the previous week... a somewhat puzzling volatility.



The four-week moving average—which is more representative of the underlying trend—came in at 240,000, down a negligible 750 from the previous week.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits stood at 1,920,000 in the week of September 1 (the most recent period available for this statistic), down 7,000 from the previous week.



There is a slight downside with leading indicators falling by -0.5% after -0.1% in July (consensus of 0.2%), which is a fairly reliable precursor to a slowdown in activity... But the fact is that the US economy is coming off a peak of +3.3% growth in the second quarter, so a recession is still a long way off.