Currencies: the $ strengthens, despite oil's surge

The 'Dollar Index' inched up +0.15%, just enough to reclaim 101.00. There were few meaningful moves this Tuesday, as traders stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Fed minutes, the account of the last meeting that records the positions of the various FOMC members: a less 'scripted' message than the summary statement, and one that helps clarify what each participant is really thinking. And the question FX traders are asking is how determined they are to contain inflation... through rate hikes.

The euro slipped -0.2% to 1.1420, sterling -0.15%, the Swiss franc fell again by -0.25% and also eased 0.07% against the euro to around 0.9220.



The dollar often moves opposite oil prices, but that was not the case this Tuesday: a barrel of Brent rebounded 2.5% and flirted with $74: a 4th tanker has just been attacked and hit by Iran in only 24H, in the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, the one backed by the United States.

This tanker was reportedly hit by a drone and suffered structural damage, according to the UKMTO: this is the first time that four ships have been attacked in a single day since the start of the war.



How will Donald Trump, who just threatened this weekend to 'resume hostilities if Iran does not do what it should', take it?



For marine insurers, this is a new red flag that could delay sailing clearances by an additional month, otherwise at the shipowner's risk and peril...