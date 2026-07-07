The euro slipped -0.2% to 1.1420, sterling -0.15%, the Swiss franc fell again by -0.25% and also eased 0.07% against the euro to around 0.9220.

The dollar often moves opposite oil prices, but that was not the case this Tuesday: a barrel of Brent rebounded 2.5% and flirted with $74: a 4th tanker has just been attacked and hit by Iran in only 24H, in the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, the one backed by the United States.
This tanker was reportedly hit by a drone and suffered structural damage, according to the UKMTO: this is the first time that four ships have been attacked in a single day since the start of the war.

How will Donald Trump, who just threatened this weekend to 'resume hostilities if Iran does not do what it should', take it?

For marine insurers, this is a new red flag that could delay sailing clearances by an additional month, otherwise at the shipowner's risk and peril...