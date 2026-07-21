Currencies: the yen hits a new all-time low at 163/$

The session looks fairly calm on the forex market, a 0.2% rise in the '$-Index' is not very impressive, all the more so as the yuan is flat at 6.7655, the euro is slipping just -0.05% to around 1.1410, and the Canadian dollar is down 0.25%. But beneath this apparent calm lies a fresh bout of yen weakness: it is sinking -0.35%, below 163/$, a new record low. Symmetrically, the greenback is breaking higher out of a triangle pattern (161/162.5), pointing to a test of the 164 level.

Overall, just behind the dollar, the euro is the most resilient 48 hours ahead of the ECB's FOMC: it is even up 0.25% against the Swiss franc to around 0.9270.



FX traders are convinced the ECB will not move on Thursday: it should cite the recent drop in the euro zone's annual inflation rate to 2.8% in June 2026, from 3.2% in May.



Core inflation stands at 2.4% versus 2.6% year-on-year, according to Eurostat, but that can hardly be seen as a 'plateau' as energy prices rebound sharply with escalation in the Persian Gulf and the 'selective' passage of oil tankers through the Bab El Mandeb strait bound for Asia, after the Yemen Houthis imposed a transit ban on Saudi ships.



In addition to the clear pullback in crude in June, services, food, alcohol and tobacco all contributed positively to the decline in the annual inflation rate... but with a +30% rebound in 'Brent' and diesel prices surging (a liter has climbed back above €2.50 on French highways for all foreign-owned fuel retailers).