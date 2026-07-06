Can the Yen's decline be halted?
At what cost (through the liquidation of how many billions of US T-Bonds)?

The second-weakest currency of the day is the Swiss franc, down -0.3% against the euro, around 0.9215, and -0.37% against the dollar.

The other moves of the day are so anecdotal that they do not merit lengthy comment.

US data therefore had little impact on FX: final first-quarter 2026 GDP was revised to +2.1% at an annualized rate, versus +1.6% expected, while core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, came in at +3.4%, in line with forecasts.

But be careful, there is a caveat: the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker was cut from 3.1% to 1.2%, a revision driven mainly by a temporary widening of the trade deficit.

That raises questions about the effectiveness of the tariffs that were introduced, officially, by Donald Trump executive orders almost 1 year ago (July 20, 2025).