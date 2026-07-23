Currencies: the Yen sinks again, fresh low at 164/$

This July 23 session will be remembered for Brent crude retaking $101 a barrel, which appears to have triggered, after three uninterrupted weeks of gains, a kind of wake-up call on Wall Street. If prices are surging, it is because the geopolitical situation has deteriorated sharply... and in these conditions, the Dollar is gradually reclaiming its role as a safe-haven asset. The Dollar Index is up +0.35% to around 101.50, while the Euro is down a matching -0.35% to around 1.1370, as is the Swiss franc. Sterling is off -0.5% to around 1.3310 as Gilts post crisis-level yields (above 5.10%, the second-worst level of 2026).

And this Thursday will also be marked by a new all-time low for the Yen, down -0.45% at 8:00 p.m. to around 163.85 after flirting with 164 around 4:45 p.m.



Other news had little impact on FX: the European Central Bank (ECB) decided, as expected, to keep its key policy rate at 2.25% (after a 0.25% increase in June) but some members have mentioned a possible further hike in the cost of money.

Christine Lagarde herself highlights the 'uncertainty' stemming from renewed hostilities in the Middle East, and points to fears of a new energy shock (with Brent up +40% to $101 a barrel, it was impossible to avoid the subject) that could force the institution to react as early as September in the face of 'higher-than-expected inflation'.



In short, the ECB acknowledges that the energy shock could intensify and spread its effects to goods prices and wages, and that the full inflationary impact has not yet fully materialized'.



The end of the truce between Iran and the United States has triggered a new closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Bab el-Mandeb strait is in turn under threat of a blockade, for now selective and currently targeting only Saudi vessels.



And there are no signs of easing ahead: in a post on his Truth Social network this Thursday, Donald Trump threatened Iran and its allied Houthi rebels in Yemen with 'major military punishment'.

That message follows strikes claimed by the rebels against two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea



This time there is no longer any talk of Iranians 'begging to resume negotiations', as Trump claimed at the first opportunity.



On state television, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday denounced what he called the irrational and domineering attitude of the United States, after 12 consecutive days of US attacks and Iranian retaliation in the Middle East. Iran's Revolutionary Guards, for their part, announced today that they had seized three oil tankers that were trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz.



On the data front, if investors were to rely on the raw numbers alone, they would have reason to fear overheating in the labor market: new jobless claims came in well below expectations.

The US Department of Labor says it recorded just 187,000 new weekly claims in the week of July 13, an unexpected drop of -22,000 from the prior week's level (which was revised up from 208,000 to 209,000, while consensus had looked for 212,000 new claims in mid-July).